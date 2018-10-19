For the second straight year, home field advantage for the World Series will not be determined by the MLB All-Star Game.

Home field advantage is determined by the pennant winner with the better regular season record, regardless of whether that team is a Wild Card winner or a Division Series winner. The change came in 2017, when Major League Baseball decided to move away from using the Midsummer Classic as a mechanism for deciding home field in the Fall Classic. Between 2003 and 2016, the league that won the All-Star Game also got home field advantage in the World Series.

If the two pennant winners go into the World Series with identical regular season records, tiebreakers are used to determine home field advantage. The league first looks to the teams' head-to-head record in the regular season. If they did not play in the regular season, the tiebreaker would go to the team with the better overall record in their respective divisions. If that, too, is a tie, then the team with the better record within their league gets home field advantage.

The winner of the American League Championship Series will get home field advantage in 2018. The Red Sox (108–54) finished the regular season with a better record than the Brewers (96–67) and Dodgers (92–71).

The World Series will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 23.