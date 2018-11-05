The awards were voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
The top three finalists for the MLB awards slate were announced Monday evening, with the leading candidates for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year revealed for both the American League and National League.
Rookie of the Year in the AL and NL will be the first awards given out, with an announcement on Nov. 12. The two Manager of the Year awards will be announced the next day, followed by the Cy Young winners on Nov. 14. The MVP for both leagues will be announced on Nov. 15.
Check out the top three candidates for each award below:
AL Rookie of the Year:
Gleyber Torres, 2B, Yankees – .271/.340/.820, 24 HR, 77 RBI
Miguel Andujar, 3B, Yankees – .297/.328/.855, 27 HR, 92 RBI
Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, Angels – .285/.361/.925, 22 HR, 61 RBI | Pitching: 51 2/3 IP, 3.31 ERA, 63 SO
NL Rookie of the Year:
Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Braves – .293/.366/.917, 26 HR, 64 RBI
Juan Soto, 2B, Nationals – .292/.406/.923, 22 HR, 70 RBI
Walker Buehler, SP, Dodgers – 137.1 IP, 2.62 ERA, 151 SO
AL Manager of the Year:
Kevin Cash, Rays – 90 wins, no playoff appearance
Alex Cora, Red Sox – 108 wins, World Series champion
Bob Melvin A's – 97 wins, AL Wild Card appearance
NL Manager of the Year:
Bud Black, Rockies – 91 wins, NLDS appearance
Craig Counsell, Brewers – 96 wins, NLCS appearance
Brian Snitker Braves – 90 wins, NLDS appearance
AL Cy Young:
Corey Kluber, SP, Indians – 215 IP, 2.89 ERA, 222 SO
Blake Snell, SP, Rays – 180 IP, 1.89 ERA, 221 SO
Justin Verlander, SP, Astros – 214 IP, 2.52 ERA, 290 SO
NL Cy Young:
Jacob deGrom, SP, Mets – 217 IP, 1.70 ERA, 269 SO
Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies – 212 1/3 IP, 2.37 ERA, 224 SO
Max Scherzer, SP, Nationals – 220 2/3 IP, 2.53 ERA, 300 SO
AL MVP:
Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox – .346/.438/1.078, 32 HR, 80 RBI
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians – .270/.387/.939, 38 HR, 105 RBI
Mike Trout, OF, Angels – .312/.460/1.088, 39 HR, 79 RBI
NL MVP:
Christian Yelich, OF, Brewers – .326/.402/1.000, 36 HR, 110 RBI
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies – .297/.374/.935, 38 HR, 110 RBI
Javier Baez, IF, Cubs – .290/.326/.881, 34 HR, 111 RBI