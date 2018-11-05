The top three finalists for the MLB awards slate were announced Monday evening, with the leading candidates for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year revealed for both the American League and National League.

Rookie of the Year in the AL and NL will be the first awards given out, with an announcement on Nov. 12. The two Manager of the Year awards will be announced the next day, followed by the Cy Young winners on Nov. 14. The MVP for both leagues will be announced on Nov. 15.

Check out the top three candidates for each award below:

AL Rookie of the Year:

Gleyber Torres, 2B, Yankees – .271/.340/.820, 24 HR, 77 RBI

Miguel Andujar, 3B, Yankees – .297/.328/.855, 27 HR, 92 RBI

Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP, Angels – .285/.361/.925, 22 HR, 61 RBI | Pitching: 51 2/3 IP, 3.31 ERA, 63 SO

NL Rookie of the Year:

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Braves – .293/.366/.917, 26 HR, 64 RBI

Juan Soto, 2B, Nationals – .292/.406/.923, 22 HR, 70 RBI

Walker Buehler, SP, Dodgers – 137.1 IP, 2.62 ERA, 151 SO

AL Manager of the Year:

Kevin Cash, Rays – 90 wins, no playoff appearance

Alex Cora, Red Sox – 108 wins, World Series champion

Bob Melvin A's – 97 wins, AL Wild Card appearance

NL Manager of the Year:

Bud Black, Rockies – 91 wins, NLDS appearance

Craig Counsell, Brewers – 96 wins, NLCS appearance

Brian Snitker Braves – 90 wins, NLDS appearance

AL Cy Young:

Corey Kluber, SP, Indians – 215 IP, 2.89 ERA, 222 SO

Blake Snell, SP, Rays – 180 IP, 1.89 ERA, 221 SO

Justin Verlander, SP, Astros – 214 IP, 2.52 ERA, 290 SO

NL Cy Young:

Jacob deGrom, SP, Mets – 217 IP, 1.70 ERA, 269 SO

Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies – 212 1/3 IP, 2.37 ERA, 224 SO

Max Scherzer, SP, Nationals – 220 2/3 IP, 2.53 ERA, 300 SO

AL MVP:

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox – .346/.438/1.078, 32 HR, 80 RBI

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians – .270/.387/.939, 38 HR, 105 RBI

Mike Trout, OF, Angels – .312/.460/1.088, 39 HR, 79 RBI​

NL MVP:

Christian Yelich, OF, Brewers – .326/.402/1.000, 36 HR, 110 RBI

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies – .297/.374/.935, 38 HR, 110 RBI

Javier Baez, IF, Cubs – .290/.326/.881, 34 HR, 111 RBI​