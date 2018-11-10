Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Have a Baby

Supermodel Kate Upton and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander announced the birth of the first child, Genevieve, on Saturday.

By Kaelen Jones
November 10, 2018

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton announced the birth of their first child, Genevieve, via Instagram on Saturday.

The couple, who got married in November 2017, first publicly announced that they were expecting in July. 

View this post on Instagram

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

"Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander," the former Cy Young Award winner said on Instagram. "You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!!"

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)