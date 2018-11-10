Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton announced the birth of their first child, Genevieve, via Instagram on Saturday.

The couple, who got married in November 2017, first publicly announced that they were expecting in July.

"Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander," the former Cy Young Award winner said on Instagram. "You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!!"