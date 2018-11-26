The Braves have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract with free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. MLB Network's Steve Phillips was the first to report that the sides were approaching an agreement.

Per Yahoo's Jeff Passan, the short-term deal is a "make-good" contract to prove Donaldson is healthy. Donaldson appeared in 52 total regular-season games last season and missed significant time due to a calf strain, which landed him on the 60-day disabled list. In late August, the Blue Jays moved on from Donaldson and traded the former A.L. MVP to the Indians.

Donaldson, 32, is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He owns a career batting average of .275 with 182 home runs and 551 RBIs.