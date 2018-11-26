Report: Josh Donaldson, Braves Agree to One-Year, $23 Million Contract

Donaldson appeared in 52 games last season, splitting time between the Blue Jays and Indians.

By Kaelen Jones
November 26, 2018

The Braves have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract with free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. MLB Network's Steve Phillips was the first to report that the sides were approaching an agreement.

Per Yahoo's Jeff Passan, the short-term deal is a "make-good" contract to prove Donaldson is healthy. Donaldson appeared in 52 total regular-season games last season and missed significant time due to a calf strain, which landed him on the 60-day disabled list. In late August, the Blue Jays moved on from Donaldson and traded the former A.L. MVP to the Indians.

Donaldson, 32, is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He owns a career batting average of .275 with 182 home runs and 551 RBIs.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)