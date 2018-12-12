Lance Lynn and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Wednesday.

Lynn, 31, joined the Yankees at the trade deadline as a spot starter and long reliever in place of Adam Warren. The right-hander was 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA last season in 29 starts and four relief appearances with the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.

Lynn made his name as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, where he spent the first six years of his career. He went 11–4 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts before the All-Star break in 2012 and was elected to the game that season. He left the Cardinals in March 2018 to join the Twins on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Lynn's addition to the Rangers bolster's the team rotation, which, as it stands, will feature a combination of Mike Minor, Edinson Volquez and Drew Smyly. Neither Volquez nor Smyly appeared in the majors last season due to injury.