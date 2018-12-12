Report: Lance Lynn Agrees to Three-Year, $30 Million Deal With Rangers

Lynn joined the Yankees at the trade deadline and became their spot starter and long reliever in place of Adam Warren.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 12, 2018

Lance Lynn and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Wednesday.

Lynn, 31, joined the Yankees at the trade deadline as a spot starter and long reliever in place of Adam Warren. The right-hander was 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA last season in 29 starts and four relief appearances with the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees. 

Lynn made his name as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, where he spent the first six years of his career. He went 11–4 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts before the All-Star break in 2012 and was elected to the game that season. He left the Cardinals in March 2018 to join the Twins on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Lynn's addition to the Rangers bolster's the team rotation, which, as it stands, will feature a combination of Mike Minor, Edinson Volquez and Drew Smyly. Neither Volquez nor Smyly appeared in the majors last season due to injury.

 

 

