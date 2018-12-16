Report: Manny Machado to Meet With Yankees on Wednesday

Machado is also expected to meet with the Phillies this week. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 16, 2018

Free agent Manny Machado is set to meet with the Yankees on Wednesday, according to the New York Post's George A. King III. Machado is expected to sign one of the two biggest contracts this offseason, battling with Bryce Harper for top dollar on the free-agent market.

Machado is expected to meet with the Phillies at some point in the upcoming week. He has also drawn significant interest from the White Sox. 

The four-time All-Star was traded to Los Angeles in July after spending the first seven years of his career with the Orioles. He hit .273 with the Dodgers, adding 13 homers and 42 RBIs in 267 at-bats. 

The Yankees went 100–62 in 2018, losing to the Red Sox in the ALDS. New York led the MLB in home runs. 

