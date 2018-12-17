The Astros will sign free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley to a two-year contract, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal is expected to be worth $32 million.

#Astros closing in on free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley, sources tell The Athletic. Rival executives expect deal to be in two-year, $32M range. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 17, 2018

Brantley spent the first 10 years of his career with the Indians, hitting .295 with 87 homers. He is a three-time All-Star, including selections in 2017 and 2018. He drove in 76 runs last season, hitting .309.

Houston went 103–59 in its World Series defense in 2018, losing to the Red Sox in the ALCS. The Astros finished the season with just one batter hitting over .300, second baseman Jose Altuve.