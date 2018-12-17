Report: Astros to Sign OF Michael Brantley to Two-Year Contract

Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers for Cleveland in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 17, 2018

The Astros will sign free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley to a two-year contract, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal is expected to be worth $32 million. 

Brantley spent the first 10 years of his career with the Indians, hitting .295 with 87 homers. He is a three-time All-Star, including selections in 2017 and 2018. He drove in 76 runs last season, hitting .309. 

Houston went 103–59 in its World Series defense in 2018, losing to the Red Sox in the ALCS. The Astros finished the season with just one batter hitting over .300, second baseman Jose Altuve. 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)