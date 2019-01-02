MLB Trade Rumors: Will Yankees Still Pursue Manny Machado After Signing Troy Tulowitzki?

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the Hot Stove heats up.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 02, 2019

It's a day into the new year, and there are still some valuable free agents who haven't signed. Many deals are left to be made as spring training approaches in the next month.

The two biggest names remain on the market — Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. As teams are waiting for those two to sign, it could dictate what moves need to be made to get rosters into shape.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Dodgers signed free-agent outfielder Shane Peterson to a minor-league deal with an invitation to MLB spring training (Ken Rosenthal, Fox).

• The Yankees are still pursuing Manny Machado despite the Troy Tulowitzki deal (Jeff Passan ESPN).

• The Yankees and Troy Tulowitzki agreed to a large minimum deal (Jeff Passan ESPN

• The Mariners and free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi have agreed to a deal that guarantees four years and $56 million. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• Manny Machado flip-flops on following the Yankees television network on social media. Machado met with the Yankees and Phillies during his free-agent visits. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

