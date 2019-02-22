Red Sox manager Alex Cora paid homage to late Boston Globe sports writer Nick Cafardo while fielding questions from reporters during his usual pre-game interview session on Friday.

Cafardo died on Thursday in Fort Meyers, Fla., when he was stricken by an embolism. Members of the Red Sox medical staff were not able to revive him.

For nearly seven minutes, Cora discussed Cafardo, whom he described as a great man who "always" did a good job of reporting, in addition to Cora overcoming the loss of his own father, the value of life and family.

"I know how we feel," Cora said. "We’re gonna miss him. He was a great man. You start reading social media and what people wrote about Nick, how you guys feel about him. And not only the people from Boston, but from all over the state or people from the industry. It was amazing, the respect and love that people have for him. You start thinking about life, and that’s the way it should be."