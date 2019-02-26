Nine of the top-10 slots are filled by monster MLB contracts.
Some of baseball's biggest stars are inking massive deals this offseason–from Machado's monster $300 million contract to Nolan Arenado's reported eight-year, $255 million extension. But while Machado and Arenado's signings are certainly historic, they're not the first megadeals to be signed. Both players join several other sports stars as some of America's highest-paid athletes (and that doesn't include endorsement deals).
Take a look at the world's top-10 highest-paid American athletes by contract:
1) Giancarlo Stanton: $325 million
Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million contract with the Miami Marlins in 2014–most of which was reportedly picked up by the Yankees when they traded for the Marlins star in 2017.
2) Manny Machado: $300 million
The Padres inked Machado to a 10-year deal, $300 million deal earlier this year, making the shortstop the highest-paid free agent in the history of American sports and the largest-ever agreement for a MLB player on the open market.
3) Alex Rodriguez: $275 million
Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year contract with the Yankees in 2008 after opting out of his Rangers deal. His deal with New York was worth a whopping $275 million.
4) Alex Rodriguez: $252 million
Rodriguez's prior contract was with the Texas Rangers was worth $252 million. A-Rod signed the 10-year deal in 2000, four years before he was traded to the Yankees in February 2004.
5) Miguel Cabrera: $248 million
The Tiger's first baseman signed an eight-year extension with Detroit worth $248 million before the 2014–on top of his existing contract.
6) TIE–Robinson Cano and Albert Pujols: $240 million
The Seattle Mariner's signed second baseman Robinson Cano to a 10-year, $240 million deal that runs from 2014 to 2023. Los Angeles' Albert Pujols signed his own 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels which runs from 2012 to 2021.
7) James Harden: $228 million
The Rockets signed their star guard to a four-year, $228 million extension in 2017 that will keep Harden in Houston through 2023. Harden's deal stands as the biggest contract extension in NBA history.
8) Joey Votto: $225 million
The Reds signed their star first baseman to a 10-year, $225 million contract, from 2014 to 2023.
9) David Price: $217 million
The Sox starting pitcher signed a seven-year deal from 2016 to 2022 for a hefty $216 million price tag. Price opted to decline a contract option that would have made him a free agent after the 2018 season and is set to earn $127 million over the next four years.
10) Clayton Kershaw: $215 million
The Dodgers' ace signed a seven-year, $215 million deal in 2014 and inked a three-year, $93 million extension in 2018.