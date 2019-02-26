Some of baseball's biggest stars are inking massive deals this offseason–from Machado's monster $300 million contract to Nolan Arenado's reported eight-year, $255 million extension. But while Machado and Arenado's signings are certainly historic, they're not the first megadeals to be signed. Both players join several other sports stars as some of America's highest-paid athletes (and that doesn't include endorsement deals).

Take a look at the world's top-10 highest-paid American athletes by contract:

1) Giancarlo Stanton: $325 million

Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million contract with the Miami Marlins in 2014–most of which was reportedly picked up by the Yankees when they traded for the Marlins star in 2017.

2) Manny Machado: $300 million

The Padres inked Machado to a 10-year deal, $300 million deal earlier this year, making the shortstop the highest-paid free agent in the history of American sports and the largest-ever agreement for a MLB player on the open market.

3) Alex Rodriguez: $275 million

Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year contract with the Yankees in 2008 after opting out of his Rangers deal. His deal with New York was worth a whopping $275 million.

4) Alex Rodriguez: $252 million

Rodriguez's prior contract was with the Texas Rangers was worth $252 million. A-Rod signed the 10-year deal in 2000, four years before he was traded to the Yankees in February 2004.

5) Miguel Cabrera: $248 million

The Tiger's first baseman signed an eight-year extension with Detroit worth $248 million before the 2014–on top of his existing contract.