Watch: Manny Machado Makes Padres Debut in Spring Training Game vs. Giants

Machado batted second and started at third base against the Giants.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 02, 2019

For the first time in 2019, Manny Machado took the field as a member of the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Machado made his highly anticipated Cactus League debut for the Padres against the Giants, starting at third base and batting second during the matchup. Manager Andy Green determined Machado was ready for game action after Friday's workout in Peoria.

“We just wanted to be able to build a progression that worked well for him, make sure that he was moving around the field well,” Green told MLB.com on Friday. “He feels strong. We kept communicating with him every day, tried to plot his course. I feel good about him playing a little bit tomorrow, getting his feet wet in Cactus League play and then moving forward.”

Ahead of Saturday's debut, Machado only needed one swing to hit a bomb during the last round of batting practice.

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego on Feb. 19. The four-time All-Star spent the first six and a half seasons of his major league career with the Orioles but was traded from Baltimore to Los Angeles just ahead of the July trade deadline.

Machado hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs for the Orioles and Dodgers last season. 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message