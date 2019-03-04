Report: Some Phillies Execs Considered Machado 'Better All-Around Player' Than Harper

The Phillies also reportedly mulled a 20-year deal for Harper at one point. 

By Khadrice Rollins
March 04, 2019

When the Phillies agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper last week, they added the final piece to their offseason puzzle.

As detailed by Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the four months leading up to that signing were all part of Philadelphia's plan to overhaul the roster this offseason while also signing at least one of Harper and Manny Machado.

The Phillies reportedly expected Machado to go wherever he was offered the most money. Some in the front office felt Machado was a better overall player than Harper, according to The Athletic

Most rated Machado as the better all-around player — an elite hitter and defender with a body type that should age well.

Machado was a more consistent performer, but Harper’s variance created the potential for ultra-productive seasons. Harper was more marketable. That mattered.

Machado ended up signing with the Padres on a deal worth $300 million. The Phillies signed Harper to a 13-year contract, but according to The Athletic, they mulled a 20-year deal during "internal brainstorming."  

Harper reportedly told the Phillies he was looking to sign somewhere so he would know "what hat he'd wear to Cooperstown," according to Gelb.

The Phillies also offered Patrick Corbin a five-year deal with an average annual value great than $20 million, according to The Athletic, but Corbin ultimately signed with the Nationals on a six-year contract worth $120 million. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message