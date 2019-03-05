Bryce Harper Says He'll Recruit Mike Trout to Philadelphia in 2020

Harper hinted at a potential pursuit of Trout during his introductory press conference with the Phillies on March 2.

By Michael Shapiro
March 05, 2019

Bryce Harper has yet to take his first at-bat with the Phillies after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, but he's already planning on recruiting fellow All-Stars to the City of Brotherly Love. And Harper has one clear target in mind for a future superstar teammate: Mike Trout. 

Harper discussed the possibility of playing with Trout during an appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia on Tuesday. 

"I can really put that faith in myself being able to say we're the Philadelphia Phillies and we want everyone who wants to come to Philly," Harper told WIP's John Marks and Ike Reese. "If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you're crazy."

Harper hinted at pairing with Trout during his introductory press conference with the Phillies on March 2. 

"I think baseball's worth about 11-and-a-half billion dollars. I think some of it should go back to the players, as well," Harper said. "I'm making like $26 [million] a year or something like that, so I think that's going to be able to bring some other guys in as well to be able to help this organization win. I know there's another guy in about two years that comes up off the books, so we'll see what happens with him."

Trout, who grew up in New Jersey less than 50 miles from Philadelphia and still lives in his hometown, has two years left on his contract. He will be a free agent following the end of the 2020 season after signing a six-year, $144 million extension with Los Angeles in March 2014. Trout has tallied two MVPs and four second-place MVP finishes since joining the Angels in 2011. 

Harper spent his first seven seasons with Washington, reaching six All-Star Games and winning the 2015 National League MVP. He hit 34 homers and drove in 100 runs in 2018 despite hitting just .249. 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message