The Angels contacted the MLB regarding potential tampering by Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times' Maria Torres.

Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia on Feb. 28, and subsequently discussed recruiting Mike Trout when he becomes a free agent after the 2020 season.

"I can really put that faith in myself being able to say we're the Philadelphia Phillies and we want everyone who wants to come to Philly," Harper told SportsRadio 94 WIP's John Marks and Ike Reese on Tuesday. "If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you're crazy."

Angels general manager Billy Eppler addressed Los Angeles' decision on Tuesday. Harper could be fined for his public comments, or receive a reprimand from the league. David Ortiz was warned by the league for recruiting Edwin Encarnacion in 2016. Potential tampering has been more prevalent in the NBA.

"We’ve been in touch with MLB and we have no further comment at this time," Eppler told Torres.

Trout spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Angels. He is a seven-time All-Star, winning the American League MVP in 2014 and 2016. Trout has led the AL in OPS+ for each of the last four seasons. He is a career .307 hitter with 240 homers.

Trout signed a six-year, $144 million extension with Los Angeles in March 2014. The Angels have reached the postseason just once with Trout.