MLB Rumors: Yankees, Gio Gonzalez Working on Deal

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around baseball.

By Kaelen Jones
March 17, 2019

With spring training in full swing, teams are gearing up for the start of the 2019 MLB season, which inches closer and closer to a start.

Some clubs are still looking to improve their rosters while others are hoping star players can remain or get healthy ahead of Opening Day.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Yankees reportedly made an offer to SP Gio Gonzalez, but "there's a gap." Currently, there's not much optimism, however "there's reason to think" the sides can reach an agreement. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Blue Jays are reportedly raising minor-league wages by more than 50%. (Emily Waldon/Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Twins and SP Kyle Gibson have tabled extension talks. Minnesota submitted an offer, but neither side is currently close on an agreement. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Indians signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor-league deal. (Jorge Urribarri)

• Chris Sale has been named the Red Sox Opening Day starter. (Team)

