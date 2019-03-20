Report: White Sox Agree to Six-Year Deal With Top Prospect Eloy Jimenez

The 22-year-old outfielder has not accumulated any service time.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 20, 2019

The White Sox and outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez have agreed to a six-year, $43 million deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Jimenez's deal is the largest ever for a player already in an organization who had not accumulated any service time. Chicago reportedly has two club options in the deal and it can max out at $77 million.

The 22-year-old joins the likes of Alex Bregman, Brandon Lowe, Jose Leclerc, Luis Severino, Aaron Nola and Whit Merrifield as players who signed long deals prior to reaching free agency.

Jimenez is sure to be a useful addition to a White Sox club that went 62-100 last season.

Chicago opens its season on March 28 in Kansas City. Its first home series starts April 4 against the Mariners.

