50 Names for Your 2019 Fantasy Baseball Team

The time has come again to name your fantasy baseball team. It’s hard, we get it, which is why you’re on this page. Rather than coming up with a name yourself, you’ve come here to have us give you one to steal. That’s totally fine, and you don’t even have to tell your friends that your extremely clever team name isn’t your own. We have 50 names for you to choose from.

Some of the names on this year’s list are borrowed from our 2017 and 2018 lists, but you have no right to complain about that because if you could come up with 50 fresh ones you wouldn’t be consulting this list.

• Who’s Your Vladdy?

• Acuna Matata

• Acuna Moncada

• Ozuna Matata

• Buehler? Buehler?

• Longing for Bartolo

• My Name Is Judge

• Finding Nimmo

• Realmuto Housewives of Philadelphia

• Trumbology, The Study of Trumbo

• Corey Seager and the Silver Bullet Band

• Tan Roark, Tanner Roark, Tannest Roark

• Boo! A Maeda Halloween

• Ji-Man, Fighter of the Night Man

• Rizzo Mode

• Confortably Numb

• Scherzer? I Hardly Even Know Her

• Elvis Andrus Impersonator

• Hoskins Negotiator

• Cain Is Able

• Givens Him the Business

• Strop and Smell the Roses

• Oh Say Can Yusei

• The Franchy Connection

• Quite Franchy with Stephen A. Smith

• The Day After Brandon Morrow

• Teoscar the Grouch

• And Teoscar Goes To...

• A Star Is Bour

• Shane Greene Book

• Welcome to Marwin

• Moreland Cowbell

• Trevor Bauer Sleeps With Other People

• Who Did This Pham?

• Oh You Franchy, Huh?

• For Whom the Bellinger Tolls

• Votto Ticket

• Whole Votto Love

• Votto von Bismarck

• Wainwrights Don’t Wake a Wong

• A Puig of Their Own

• Reasonable Trout

• Braching Brad

• The Gyorko Store Called

• Castellanos Made of Sand

• Sipping Haderade

• Evel Knebel

• The Adames Family

• Candelario in the Wind

• As-tu-tu-tudillo