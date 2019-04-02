Bryce Harper Downplays Return to Nationals Park, Will 'Treat This Like Another Stadium'

On Tuesday morning, Bryce Harper had taken time to reflect on his time with the Nationals. By the time he arrived at Nationals Park, he apparently was ready to move on.

By Kaelen Jones
April 02, 2019

On Tuesday morning, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper reflected on his time with the Nationals. By the time he arrived at Nationals Park for his pregame presser on Tuesday afternoon—ahead of his first game in Washington, D.C. since signing with Philadelphiahe apparently was mostly focused on what's ahead of him.

Harper told reporters that arriving as a visitor was "definitely different," but adding that he felt good.

“After three days in Philly and being part of that group through spring training, I got real familiar with the guys and the city and things like that and the fan base," Harper said, per Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "And it has been great. I​'m going to treat this like another stadium and try to do my job.”

Harper called Nationals Park home for the first seven seasons of his MLB career, but by Tuesday afternoon, the six-time All-Star was looking forward to being on the visiting side.

"I know I’ll get some boos," Harper said, per Mark Zuckerman. "Hopefully some cheers, too.”

He's likely to hear at least some cheers behind him on Tuesday night. According to NBC Sports' John Clark, eight buses ferried 500 Phillies fans to sit in right field behind him during the game.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Harper is due to bat third in the Phillies' order, which will be opposed by Nationals starter Max Scherzer.

