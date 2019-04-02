Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis' Jr. hit his first career home run on Monday night, launching a two-run homer in the sixth inning against the Diamondbacks.

Tatis entered 2019 as baseball's No. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com, behind the Blue Jays' third base prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tatis became the second-youngest player in Padres' history to hit a home run, the youngest being Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar, according to ESPN.

San Diego's highly-touted rookie collected his first MLB hit on opening day against the Giants.

The Padres entered Monday's contest 3–1 after winning three of four against San Francisco to open the season.