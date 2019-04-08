Orioles' Chris Davis Nearing Record Hitless Stretch

Chris Davis entered the week on an 0-for-44 streak.

By Kaelen Jones
April 08, 2019

After going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts during the Orioles' loss to the Yankees on Sunday, Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis is on the brink of an MLB record no one wants.

Davis is encroaching on the longest hitless stretch in baseball history, failing to record a knock in 44 consecutive at-bats dating back to last season. He's started the 2019 campaign 0-for-23 with 13 strikeouts.

The last hit Davis recorded was a second-inning double off of the White Sox' James Shields on Sept. 14. 

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Davis is two hitless at-bats shy of tying the record for the most consecutive at-bats by a position player without a hit. The record was set by Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez, who went hitless in his 46 at-bats across 2010 and 2011.

Davis's current drought is among the five worst hitless streaks by position players in league history:

1. Eugenio Velez, 2010-11: 0 for 46

2. Bill Bergen, 1909: 0 for 45

3. Dave Campbell, 1973: 0 for 45

4. Craig Counsell, 2011: 0 for 45

5. Chris Davis, 2018-19: 0 for 44

After signing a seven-year, $161 million contract in 2016, Davis slashed a cumulative of .202/.298/.397 through the first three years of his deal. Last year, Davis batted .168, which marked the worst average in MLB history for a qualified player. SI's Stephanie Apstein documented Davis's struggles on and off the field during his historically poor campaign.

Following Davis's showing on Sunday, he said he understood fans frustration, which was vocalized by boos after he struck out.

"Noboby's more frustrated than I am," Davis said, per the Associated Press. "Esepcially a day like today, the kind of game that we were having. It was a frustrating day for me personally and the team collectively. But you've got to move on."

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message