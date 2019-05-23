Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Out for Remainder of 2019

Cespedes fractured his ankle during an accident at his ranch in Florida on May 20. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 23, 2019

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes underwent surgery on his right ankle on Thursday, the team announced. He is out for the remainder of 2019.

Cespedes suffered multiple fractures in his right ankle during a "violent fall" at his ranch in Florida on May 20. He was already on New York's Injured List after getting surgery on both feet in 2018. 

The 33-year-old Cuban signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Mets in November 2016. He's played on four teams in his seven-year career, joining the Mets after a midseason trade from the Tigers in 2015. Cespedes has 163 career homers and 524 RBI with a .826 OPS. 

New York won its fourth-straight game on Thursday with a 6-4 win over the Nationals. The Mets sit third in the NL East at 24–24.  

