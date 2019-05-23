Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes underwent surgery on his right ankle on Thursday, the team announced. He is out for the remainder of 2019.

Cespedes suffered multiple fractures in his right ankle during a "violent fall" at his ranch in Florida on May 20. He was already on New York's Injured List after getting surgery on both feet in 2018.

Brodie Van Wagenen says that Yoenis Cespedes suffered ankle fractures following an accident on his ranch in Port St. Lucie: pic.twitter.com/yvOWZPfaCj — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2019

The 33-year-old Cuban signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Mets in November 2016. He's played on four teams in his seven-year career, joining the Mets after a midseason trade from the Tigers in 2015. Cespedes has 163 career homers and 524 RBI with a .826 OPS.

New York won its fourth-straight game on Thursday with a 6-4 win over the Nationals. The Mets sit third in the NL East at 24–24.