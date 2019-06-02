Triple-A Team Loses Sponsors After Memorial Day Video Featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The Fresno Grizzlies show a video on Memorial Day that cast Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the same light as Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

By Associated Press
June 02, 2019

FRESNO, Calif.—A second company has cut ties with a California minor league baseball team that played a Memorial Day video that included an image of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with images of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee reports Heineken International confirmed Thursday it ended its relationship with the Fresno Grizzlies. The company’s Dos Equis and Tecate beer brands sponsored the team.

The raisin company Sun-Maid terminated its sponsorship of the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Triple-A Washington Nationals affiliate has apologized and said it failed to properly vet the video.

The video has patriotic images and excerpts from President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural speech.

When Reagan mentions “enemies of freedom,” the video shows the North Korean leader, Ocasio-Cortez of New York and the late Cuban leader.

