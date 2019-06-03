The administrative leave for Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been extended another two weeks through June 17th, the MLB announced Monday. Herrera was initially placed on leave on Tuesday, May 28.

Herrera was arrested and charged with domestic violence last Monday night in Atlantic City. He was reportedly released from jail on Tuesday morning following an incident with a 20-year-old woman at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. Although the woman declined medical treatment, the Atlantic City Police Department said that she suffered visible hand scratches to her arms and an unspecified injury to her neck. Herrera was identified as the perpetrator of the assault, per reports.

The MLB gave no timeline for when any further action would be taken or announced regarding Philadelphia's center fielder, nor did they disclose a length for any potential suspension that may be given.

"This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odubel Herrera," the Phillies said in a statement on Tuesday. "Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by the MLB and MLBPA."

Herrera is in his fifth season with the Phillies, hitting .222 in 2019 with one home run in 126 at-bats.