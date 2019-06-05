If Alex Rodriguez had his wish, he and Jennifer Lopez would have started dating 19 years earlier than they did.

MLB Network dug up footage this week of Rodriguez doing an interview in 1998 where he is asked what his dream date is.

“Jennifer Lopez,” Rodriguez says. “Hopefully you can find me a date with her.”

“OMG... I love this too much,” Lopez wrote in an Instagram comment.

An A-Rod-J-Lo romance in 1998 would have set the world ablaze. They were two of the most famous and most attractive people in America. Rodriguez was in the midst of his third straight All-Star season, en route to becoming the third member of baseball’s vaunted 40-40 club. Jennifer Lopez was Hollywood’s biggest breakout star after starring in Selena and Anaconda.

But the relationship might not have worked out way back then. Rodriguez and Lopez’s personal lives were notoriously turbulent in the late ’90s and early 2000s. It’s probably best they waited until now to settle down and get engaged.