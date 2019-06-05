The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Braden Halladay, the son of the late Hall of Fame electee Roy Halladay, with their 32nd-round pick on Wednesday.

Braden attended Calvary Christian High School in Florida, where he recorded a career 2.71 ERA and limited opposing hitters to a .233 average in 100.2 innings over his four-year career. He is committed to Penn State to complete his studies.

In the 32nd round, the @BlueJays select RHP @BradenHalladay from Calvary Christian HS (FL), son of the late Roy Halladay. pic.twitter.com/Z4wBaPqmyi — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2019

"He’s headed to Penn State, but we’re glad to have drafted him," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said.

Roy Halladay was selected by Toronto with the 17th overall pick of the 1995 Draft, and he became one of their best pitchers in franchise history. He ranks third all-time among Toronto starters with a 3.43 ERA, second with 148 wins, tied for first with a 1.20 WHIP and second with 1,495 strikeouts.

Halladay went on to pitch 12 seasons with Toronto before signing with the Phillies as a free agent in 2010. He spent four seasons in Philadelphia before dying in a fatal plane crash in November 2017. He was 40 years old.

Halladay was announced as an inductee to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on January 22.