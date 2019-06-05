Blue Jays Draft Son of Late Hall of Famer Roy Halladay

Toronto selected Braden Halladay with their 32nd-round pick in the draft.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 05, 2019

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Braden Halladay, the son of the late Hall of Fame electee Roy Halladay, with their 32nd-round pick on Wednesday.

Braden attended Calvary Christian High School in Florida, where he recorded a career 2.71 ERA and limited opposing hitters to a .233 average in 100.2 innings over his four-year career. He is committed to Penn State to complete his studies.

"He’s headed to Penn State, but we’re glad to have drafted him," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said.

Roy Halladay was selected by Toronto with the 17th overall pick of the 1995 Draft, and he became one of their best pitchers in franchise history. He ranks third all-time among Toronto starters with a 3.43 ERA, second with 148 wins, tied for first with a 1.20 WHIP and second with 1,495 strikeouts.

Halladay went on to pitch 12 seasons with Toronto before signing with the Phillies as a free agent in 2010. He spent four seasons in Philadelphia before dying in a fatal plane crash in November 2017. He was 40 years old.

Halladay was announced as an inductee to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on January 22.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message