Stop me if you heard this one before: An old white man complained about a young player doing something mildly interesting in baseball.

In the most recent case of older baseball fan yelling, "get off my lawn," we find ourselves looking at Pirates broadcaster Steve Blass complaining about the jewelry Braves leftfielder Ronald Acuña was wearing during Tuesday's game.

The 21-year-old wore two whole chains during the game and that led to this commentary during his third plate appearance of the game.

The Pirates’ broadcast is pretty gross when talking about Ronald Acuña Jr: pic.twitter.com/yD7GJgfP5b — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) June 5, 2019

I get it. Not everybody likes young people. Especially when they don't live life by just mimicking their elders and obeying unwritten rules that only cornballs still care about.

Luckily for Blass, the Pirates don't face the White Sox this season and he won't have to watch Tim Anderson flip his bat into oblivion. Or else he might have made a comment as absurd as another Pittsburgh broadcaster who wasn't fond of Reds infielder Derek Dietrich having fun after home runs.