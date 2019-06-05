Pirates Broadcaster Sounds Like the Ultimate Herb Discussing Ronald Acuña Jr.

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. wore some jewelry in Tuesday's game and one member of Pittsburgh's broadcast team had some corny takes about it.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 05, 2019

Stop me if you heard this one before: An old white man complained about a young player doing something mildly interesting in baseball.

In the most recent case of older baseball fan yelling, "get off my lawn," we find ourselves looking at Pirates broadcaster Steve Blass complaining about the jewelry Braves leftfielder Ronald Acuña was wearing during Tuesday's game.

The 21-year-old wore two whole chains during the game and that led to this commentary during his third plate appearance of the game.

I get it. Not everybody likes young people. Especially when they don't live life by just mimicking their elders and obeying unwritten rules that only cornballs still care about.

Luckily for Blass, the Pirates don't face the White Sox this season and he won't have to watch Tim Anderson flip his bat into oblivion. Or else he might have made a comment as absurd as another Pittsburgh broadcaster who wasn't fond of Reds infielder Derek Dietrich having fun after home runs.

