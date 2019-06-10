Omaha Field Set for College World Series

By Charlotte Carroll
June 10, 2019

The field for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, has been set. 

The eight remaining teams from the NCAA baseball tournament's original 64-team field have been divided into two brackets, where they will compete in a double-elimination tournament. The remaining team from each bracket will then face off in a best of three championship series.

Auburn and Arkansas won Monday, moving past the Super Regionals and rounding out the eight-team field. Auburn beat North Carolina, 14-7, while Arkansas routed Ole Miss, 14–1. 

The two teams joined Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt. 

Here are the Elite Eight matchups: 

Michigan vs. Texas Tech (Bracket 1)

Arkansas vs. Florida State (Bracket 1)

Vanderbilt vs. Louisville (Bracket 2)

Mississippi State vs. Auburn (Bracket 2)

