The field for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, has been set.
The eight remaining teams from the NCAA baseball tournament's original 64-team field have been divided into two brackets, where they will compete in a double-elimination tournament. The remaining team from each bracket will then face off in a best of three championship series.
Auburn and Arkansas won Monday, moving past the Super Regionals and rounding out the eight-team field. Auburn beat North Carolina, 14-7, while Arkansas routed Ole Miss, 14–1.
The two teams joined Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.
Here are the Elite Eight matchups:
Michigan vs. Texas Tech (Bracket 1)
Arkansas vs. Florida State (Bracket 1)
Vanderbilt vs. Louisville (Bracket 2)
Mississippi State vs. Auburn (Bracket 2)