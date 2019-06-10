The field for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, has been set.

The eight remaining teams from the NCAA baseball tournament's original 64-team field have been divided into two brackets, where they will compete in a double-elimination tournament. The remaining team from each bracket will then face off in a best of three championship series.

Auburn and Arkansas won Monday, moving past the Super Regionals and rounding out the eight-team field. Auburn beat North Carolina, 14-7, while Arkansas routed Ole Miss, 14–1.

The two teams joined Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.

Here are the Elite Eight matchups:

Michigan vs. Texas Tech (Bracket 1)

Arkansas vs. Florida State (Bracket 1)

Vanderbilt vs. Louisville (Bracket 2)

Mississippi State vs. Auburn (Bracket 2)