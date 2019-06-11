Pedro Martinez Emotional Discussing David Ortiz Shooting: 'It Hurts Me'

Martinez and Ortiz were teammates in Boston for two seasons, including the Red Sox' run to to the 2004 World Series. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 11, 2019

The baseball community came out in force with well wishes for David Ortiz on Monday after the former Red Sox slugger was shot in the Dominican Republic, but perhaps the most touching tribute came from Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez. 

Ortiz's former teammate and fellow countryman discussed Ortiz's condition on the MLB Network on Monday, getting choked up over Sunday night's incident.

"I don't have enough words to describe who David is, what David means to baseball," Martinez said. "But I'm so dissapointed to know that someone like David, who saved so many lives, can have someone after his life... It hurts me, it hurts me."

Martinez is a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star who pitched for Boston from 1998-2004. He played with Ortiz in his final two seasons with the Red Sox, including Boston's 2004 World Series win

Ortiz was with the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won the World Series in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He is third on the Red Sox all-time RBI list and second in home runs.

