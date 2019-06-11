The baseball community came out in force with well wishes for David Ortiz on Monday after the former Red Sox slugger was shot in the Dominican Republic, but perhaps the most touching tribute came from Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez.

Ortiz's former teammate and fellow countryman discussed Ortiz's condition on the MLB Network on Monday, getting choked up over Sunday night's incident.

"I don't have enough words to describe who David is, what David means to baseball," Martinez said. "But I'm so dissapointed to know that someone like David, who saved so many lives, can have someone after his life... It hurts me, it hurts me."

"I don't have enough words to describe who @davidortiz is, what David means to baseball..."



An emotional message from @45PedroMartinez regarding his friend and former @RedSox teammate, David Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/ZqrY08Zs3i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 11, 2019

Martinez is a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star who pitched for Boston from 1998-2004. He played with Ortiz in his final two seasons with the Red Sox, including Boston's 2004 World Series win.

Ortiz was with the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won the World Series in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He is third on the Red Sox all-time RBI list and second in home runs.