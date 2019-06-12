The San Diego Padres have reportedly optioned star rookie pitcher Chris Paddack to the minors in order to limit his innings, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Per The Athletic's Dennis Lin, Paddack is not expected to remain in the minors for long.

Paddack, 23, is in the midst of his debut season in the majors. He's posted a 4–4 record (12 starts) with a 3.15 ERA across 65 2/3 innings.

Paddack began the year 3–1 with a 1.55 ERA through his first seven starts, but has not found as much success over the past month. Since May 14, he's gone 1–3 with a 5.76 ERA across five starts.

On May 26, Paddack was scratched from his start against the Blue Jays after reportedly waking up with a stiff neck. He was not placed on the injured list, and cleared in time to make his next scheduled start against the Yankees. He struggled, allowing four runs on six hits during the five-inning outing.

The Padres have been strict this season in monitoring Paddack's workload, ensuring the right-hander has been given five days off between starts.

San Diego entered Tuesday third in the National League West standings, trailing the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by 11.5 games in the division.