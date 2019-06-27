Mets pitcher Jason Vargas said that "all the info isn't out" pertaining to his altercation with a reporter on Sunday as he answered questions after his first start since being fined.

''I don't think all the information is really out there,'' Vargas said Wednesday. ''I don't think this is a time to get into that. But I think that anybody that knows me, anybody that has played with me, there's never been a situation like that. So to think it happened out of the blue, it's foolish.''

Jason Vargas on the incident from over the weekend: "I think it's pretty obvious that all the info wasn't out there" pic.twitter.com/j632ktnUfH — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2019

Vargas declined to explain what he meant.

''It's over,'' he said. ''Our organization made a statement. We put an end to it. But I think it's pretty obvious all the info isn't out there."

Manager Mickey Callaway and Vargas got into an altercation with Newsday reporter Tim Healey on Sunday after the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Callaway allegedly attempted to get Healey out of the clubhouse while Vargas was held back by teammates as he charged the reporter.

In his comments Monday, Vargas called it "an unfortunate distraction." Callaway was also fined and apologized for the incident.

On Wednesday, Vargas tied a career high with 10 strikeouts but was pulled after only 77 pitches and the Phillies overcame a 4-0 deficit against New York's bullpen to win 5–4. The Mets fell to 37–44 with the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.