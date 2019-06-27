Jason Vargas on Reporter Confrontation: 'All the Info Isn't Out There'

Jason Vargas answered questions for the first time since an altercation with a reporter in the Mets clubhouse Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 27, 2019

Mets pitcher Jason Vargas said that "all the info isn't out" pertaining to his altercation with a reporter on Sunday as he answered questions after his first start since being fined.

''I don't think all the information is really out there,'' Vargas said Wednesday. ''I don't think this is a time to get into that. But I think that anybody that knows me, anybody that has played with me, there's never been a situation like that. So to think it happened out of the blue, it's foolish.''

Vargas declined to explain what he meant.

''It's over,'' he said. ''Our organization made a statement. We put an end to it. But I think it's pretty obvious all the info isn't out there."

Manager Mickey Callaway and Vargas got into an altercation with Newsday reporter Tim Healey on Sunday after the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Callaway allegedly attempted to get Healey out of the clubhouse while Vargas was held back by teammates as he charged the reporter.

In his comments Monday, Vargas called it "an unfortunate distraction." Callaway was also fined and apologized for the incident.

On Wednesday, Vargas tied a career high with 10 strikeouts but was pulled after only 77 pitches and the Phillies overcame a 4-0 deficit against New York's bullpen to win 5–4. The Mets fell to 37–44 with the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message