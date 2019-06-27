Mike Francesa Is Feeling What All Mets Fans Are Feeling After Another Walk-Off Loss

Screenshot from @BigMeatPete via Twitter

The Mets lost to the Phillies on Thursday and Mike Francesa went wild.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 27, 2019

It's a rough time to be a Mets fan right now.

New York lost its second straight game by a walk-off Thursday when the Phillies had a ninth-inning comeback to complete a four-game sweep.

It was the fifth straight game the Mets blew a multi-run lead and it was a crushing defeat.

Well, at least Mike Francesa was crushed by how the day went.

Maybe things will get better against the NL East-leading Braves this weekend.

