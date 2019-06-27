The Mets lost to the Phillies on Thursday and Mike Francesa went wild.
It's a rough time to be a Mets fan right now.
New York lost its second straight game by a walk-off Thursday when the Phillies had a ninth-inning comeback to complete a four-game sweep.
It was the fifth straight game the Mets blew a multi-run lead and it was a crushing defeat.
Well, at least Mike Francesa was crushed by how the day went.
Mike Francesa’s live reaction the Jean Segura’s walk off home run is an instant classic. pic.twitter.com/mL2R1nRA1M— Pete Alonso & Dom Smith Stan (@BigMeatPete) June 27, 2019
Maybe things will get better against the NL East-leading Braves this weekend.