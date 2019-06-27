It's a rough time to be a Mets fan right now.

New York lost its second straight game by a walk-off Thursday when the Phillies had a ninth-inning comeback to complete a four-game sweep.

It was the fifth straight game the Mets blew a multi-run lead and it was a crushing defeat.

Well, at least Mike Francesa was crushed by how the day went.

The big 🐶 got all of that one. pic.twitter.com/ZTjBApR3yM — New York Mets (@Mets) June 27, 2019

Mike Francesa’s live reaction the Jean Segura’s walk off home run is an instant classic. pic.twitter.com/mL2R1nRA1M — Pete Alonso & Dom Smith Stan (@BigMeatPete) June 27, 2019

Yes, the Mets annoyed me this afternoon. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 27, 2019

Maybe things will get better against the NL East-leading Braves this weekend.