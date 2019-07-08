St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina didn't hold back his anger after watching Astros' Jake Marisnick violently collide with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy at home plate on Sunday night.

Lucroy, who was carted off the field as a result of the play, was sent to the hospital for a CT scan and an evaluation for a possible concussion and broken nose.

Molina weighed in on the play in an Instagram post on Sunday, letting his displeasure known in a profanity-laced rant.

"Bulls---!!! MLB need to take action on this Bulls--- play!" Molina wrote. "F---! Praying for Lucroy! slide slide slide fu--!!! F--- u if u think this is Ok .. F--- u!!!!"

The nine-time Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion also met anyone who disagreed with him in the comments with either a middle finger or more expletives. Molina's words came after Angels manager Brad Ausmus, a former catcher himself, said Marisnick should be suspended.

"It certainly didn’t look like a clean play,” Ausmus said. “I don’t know what actually happened. It looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it and consider some type of suspension, quite frankly.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, Marisnick said he misread where the throw was going and made the decision to slide head-first to the inside of the plate. "That decision," he tweeted, "got another player hurt and I feel awful."

The Angels lost the game 11–10 in ten innings.