SI baseball writers Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell will be providing live updates, highlights and commentary throughout the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. All times listed are EST.

Bottom 2nd — 8:50 p.m.

Matt: I love the Yeli-Belli bromance.

Emma: Their voices are disconcertingly similar!!

Matt: That was smoked by Brantley. Love to see him do that in Cleveland.

Brantley rips a two-out double into the leftcenterfield gap, scoring Alex Bregman from first. The American League leads, 1-0.

Top 2nd — 8:40 p.m.

Emma: Oooooh, Ken Rosenthal asking about the serious stuff!

Matt: And Verlander handled it well.

Emma: Yes, I definitely thought so, too.

Matt: Verlander really is a pro with PR.

Emma: He's right! It's an integrity-of-game issue for all of the stakeholders here, and it seems a little wild that it hasn't been comprehensively addressed!

Matt: It will be at some point, right? Just because there is so little trust between MLB and the MLBPA. Oh and Josh Bell easily beat out that grounder.

Emma: 1) Yes, but 2) c'mon, do we.... need replay review.... *in the All-Star Game*?

Matt: I mean, home-field advantage is no longer on the line.

Emma: Right, there is no reason to go with even the pretense of this mattering—it's fun! just have fun!

Matt: LET THE KIDS PLAY

Willson Contreras grounds out to Masahiro Tanaka to end the inning.

Bottom 1st:

Matt: Watching Javy play defense is such a treat. It was one of my favorite things of covering the Cubs last season.

Emma: It's the sort of thing where I try to avoid bad magic / El Mago wordplay in describing it, but really, what else can you say??

Matt: Smooth? Magic really is the best way to describe him because so much of his game *shouldn't* work by does.

Carlos Santana grounds out to Baez at shortstop to end the inning, stranding George Springer at third.

Top 1st:

Matt: Freddie Freeman just asked Joe Buck to tell him Gary Sanchez's signs! This is hilarious!

Emma: I looooooove them mic'd up, it's great!

Emma: Though I will say it's kinda disorienting to.... just hear them yakking while watching them.

Matt: Freddie Freeman really should be more of a star than he is. Even though he was more concentrated on talking that swinging at Verlander's hook.

Emma: If only for his extremely good and chill cat.

Florida on my mind... pic.twitter.com/9lDdSqCNUl — Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) February 22, 2016

Player Introductions and Pregame — 8:14 p.m.

Emma: I've always liked the Derby much more than the All-Star Game, truthfully, but one thing I *do* love is the pre-game parade and accompanying red carpet—which would be fun in any context, but especially so in a game that gives such limited glimpses of player's personalities. Francisco Lindor's bold print-mixing? Charlie Blackmon's patriotic cowboy vibe? Josh Bell's killer shoes? Pete Alonso's.... whatever's going on here? It was all so fun, and hopefully we'll be able to see this kind of spirit and pizzazz on the field tonight, too.

Matt: These all-star guitar riffs during the intro are both cool and a little weird. And seeing Tommy La Stella on crutches is so disheartening.

Emma: Impressed at the lustiness of the boos for Chapman and Baez. 2016 memories die hard!

Emma: Also, I love that the NL is all in their road grays but Arizona's "gray" is SO extreme with their wacky uniforms that it really stands out!

Matt: I didn't know I needed Gary Sanchez winking in my life but now that it's here... how did I ever live without it???

Emma: Dang, MLB finally has something serious to show for everyone asking them to market Mike Trout!

Matt: DJ El Mago is my favorite

Emma: If there's not an extended joke here for DJ LeMahieu, what are they even doing?

Matt: Really, all I want is for Manny Piña to show up and start singing Hotel California again.