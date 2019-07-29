The Mets have traded lefthanded pitcher Jason Vargas to the Phillies in exchange for minor league catcher Austin Bossart, the team announced Monday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline.

The move comes after New York acquired right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson on Sunday in a deal with the Blue Jays.

This season, Vargas has a 4.01 ERA and is 6-5 with 81 strikeouts. He, along with manager Mickey Callaway, was involved in a confrontation with a reporter earlier this season.

Bossart is hitting .195 with seven home runs in the minor leagues.

The Mets are reportedly looking to trade Zach Wheeler or Noah Syndergaard ahead of the trade deadline, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.