Indians' Shane Bieber Still Not Named Justin Despite Mistake By Topps

Every kid dreamed of having their name and stats on a trading card growing up. You didn't think they would put the wrong name though.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 04, 2019

Shane Bieber will never be Justin Bieber.

He is the reigning All-Star Game MVP and pivotal member in Cleveland's starting rotation as the squad looks to lock down a spot in the playoffs.

He is not married to Hailey Baldwin and he has never won a Grammy.

But most importantly, his name is not Justin.

However, the folks at Topps forgot that when making his trading cards.

Even after wearing a special jersey on Players Weekend to remind the world he's Not Justin, the 24-year-old named Shane can't escape the confusion that comes with his last name.

But at least Topps had a witty response to their mistake.

