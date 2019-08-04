Shane Bieber will never be Justin Bieber.

He is the reigning All-Star Game MVP and pivotal member in Cleveland's starting rotation as the squad looks to lock down a spot in the playoffs.

He is not married to Hailey Baldwin and he has never won a Grammy.

But most importantly, his name is not Justin.

However, the folks at Topps forgot that when making his trading cards.

Is it too late to say sorry? — Topps @ NSCC Booth No. 676 (@Topps) August 3, 2019

Even after wearing a special jersey on Players Weekend to remind the world he's Not Justin, the 24-year-old named Shane can't escape the confusion that comes with his last name.

But at least Topps had a witty response to their mistake.