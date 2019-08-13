YES Network announcer Michael Kay has been cleared to return to the broadcast booth after missing more than a month with a vocal cord issue, according to The New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Kay announced he was taking a leave of absence on July 3 to have a nodule removed from his vocal cord. The 58-year-old broadcaster has called Yankees games since 1992, joining the YES Network in 2002.

Kay's return to the broadcast booth has yet to be announced. He will return to The Michael Kay Show on 98.7 ESPN New York on August 26.

Ryan Ruocco filled in as YES's primary play-by-play man in Kay's absence. He will return to the backup role as the Yankees' announcer when Kay returns.