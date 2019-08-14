Coach Accuses Rhode Island Team in Little League World Series of Stealing Signs

A manager of a Rhode Island team accused its opponent in the New England Regional Final of stealing signs.

By Jenna West
August 14, 2019

The Little League World Series doesn't start until Thursday, but drama is already heating up over the game's unwritten rules.

Goffstown (N.H.) manager Pat Dutton accused Barrington, R.I.'s squad of stealing signs in the New England Regional Final in Bristol, Conn., on Saturday. 

"You can see [runners on second base] leaning in, looking in and they're doing hand gestures to their kid [at the plate] indicating what kind of pitch it is and where it's located," Dutton told the New Hampshire Union Leader. "You can do that in big league ball, but in Little League it's unsportsmanlike, it's dishonorable, and it's disgusting. They did it the whole tournament and got away with it, and now that's what’s representing New England in the Little League World Series. It's just a bad look."

Barrington won 6–4 to advance to the big stage in Williamsport, Penn., this weekend.

Dutton said he first noticed Barrington's sign-stealing during their semifinal game on Aug. 8, which Goffstown won 2–1. He alerted the home plate umpire of the offense in both the semifinal and final games.

According to Dutton, he spoke to the umpire about Barrington's offense on Saturday, but the team stole a sign again on the next pitch. The umpire issued warnings to the offending player and the club's manager. Under Little League rules, the player and manager should have been ejected from the game. 

Dutton called out Barrington's coaches for teaching the players to cheat.

"It's just frustrating to see teams and kids having to go about it that way when clearly they were playing better than we were," he said. "They didn't have to do that. That's something these kids don't learn on their own. That's something that they're taught. They're coached to do that.

"Obviously the team condones it, they coach it, and, personally, that's something that I'm completely against. Little League is supposedly against it, but you wouldn't know it this week."

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message