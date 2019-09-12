Mike Moustakas Homers Twice as Brewers Beat Marlins, Tie Cubs for Second Wild-Card

The Brewers have now won six straight games.

By Associated Press
September 12, 2019

MIAMI — Mike Moustakas celebrated his 31st birthday in style.

He homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night in their first game following star outfielder Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury.

“Obviously two homers is pretty cool no matter what day it is but on your birthday it’s pretty special,” Moustakas said. “But even more so is the win, especially with Yeli going down. Everyone has to step up even more.”

The Brewers won their sixth in a row, and are tied for the second wild-card spot with the Cubs after Chicago lost to the Padres 4-0 Wednesday night.

“We just have to keep that rolling into tomorrow and see where we are after that,” Moustakas said.

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, broke his right kneecap in Tuesday night’s game when he fouled a ball off himself. He returned to Milwaukee earlier Wednesday for additional tests.

“It hurts a lot to lose him but at the end of the day we have to go out and find ways to win,” Moustakas said.

Trent Grisham, one of the outfielders expected to get additional playing time in Yelich’s absence, led off the game with a home run.

It was 5-all when Moustakas drove a fastball from Miami reliever Jose Urena (4-9) into the upper deck in right-center field for his 33rd homer. Urena retired the first two hitters before he walked Yasmani Grandal.

Moustakas returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 2 after recovering from a sprained left wrist. He hit a three-run homer off starter Pablo Lopez in the third put Milwaukee ahead 4-2.

“Great to have him back in the lineup,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s obviously going to be very important as we move on here.”

Brent Suter (2-0) pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the win. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 30th save.

An RBI single by Zach Davies put Milwaukee ahead 5-2 in the fourth.

For the third consecutive game, a Milwaukee starter was lifted with a lead before finishing the fifth. Alex Claudio relieved Davies with one out in the fifth and allowed Isan Diaz’s two-run homer. Jay Jackson came in after Claudio’s one-batter outing and gave up Garrett Cooper’s tying solo homer.

Davies scattered three runs, four hits, struck out three and walked two.

Lopez outlasted Davis, pitching five innings, allowing five runs and five hits. The right-hander struck out two and walked four.

“When you’re always behind in the count, you don’t have as many options where to go, how to approach every situation,” Lopez said.

Magneuris Sierra’s RBI single in the second gave the Marlins their first lead of the series at 2-1. Sierra drove in Harold Ramirez, who reached on a leadoff triple.

