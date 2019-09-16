Is Somebody Trying to Bet More Than $5 Million on the Astros?

There was a petition filed in New Jersey so somebody could bet more than $5 million.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 16, 2019

A petition has been filed in New Jersey to allow a better to place a wager larger than $5 million, according to PlayNJ.com.

It is not clear exactly what the bet is for, but in the petition, the Astros are mentioned.

PlayNJ speculates that it could be related to a Houston furniture retailer, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who offers customers refunds on mattress sales if the Astros win the World Series. In 2017, he gave away $10 million worth of mattresses and he is running the promotion again this year.

There are regulations that prevent bettors from betting more than $5 million at a time and it is unclear how much more than $5 million this bet would be for.

The Astros currently sit atop the American League West with a 98–53 record. The Yankees and Astros currently have identical records but Houston would get the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs because they won the season series 4–3. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message