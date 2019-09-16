A petition has been filed in New Jersey to allow a better to place a wager larger than $5 million, according to PlayNJ.com.

It is not clear exactly what the bet is for, but in the petition, the Astros are mentioned.

PlayNJ speculates that it could be related to a Houston furniture retailer, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who offers customers refunds on mattress sales if the Astros win the World Series. In 2017, he gave away $10 million worth of mattresses and he is running the promotion again this year.

There are regulations that prevent bettors from betting more than $5 million at a time and it is unclear how much more than $5 million this bet would be for.

The Astros currently sit atop the American League West with a 98–53 record. The Yankees and Astros currently have identical records but Houston would get the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs because they won the season series 4–3.