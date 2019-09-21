Padres Dismiss Andy Green as Manager, Begin Search for Replacement

Andy Green has served as San Diego's manager since 2015.

By Emily Caron
September 21, 2019

The Padres have relieved manager Andy Green of his duties, effective immediately, the team announced Saturday.

“I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons,” General Manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Green was appointed as the club's manager in October of 2015. The Padres extended his contract in 2017 after two promising seasons.

“Andy’s class, dignity and leadership through a difficult developmental period for our team should be applauded,” Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. “On behalf of the entire Padres organization, we wish Andy and the Green family the best.”

San Diego posted a 274–366 record during Green's almost four-season tenure. Prior to joining the Padres, Green served as the third-base coach for the Diamondbacks.

The Padres sit at 69–85 on the season going into Saturday night's game against Arizona. They sit at fourth in the NL West, just three wins above the last-place Rockies.

