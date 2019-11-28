Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After catching the final out of the Washington Nationals' World Series-winning season, Yan Gomes has agreed to return to the team on a two-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Following the 2018 season, the Nationals acquired Gomes from the Cleveland Indians, where he spent six years. In early November, the Nationals declined the catcher's $9 million team option, which left him as a free agent. Gomes will likely again split time Kurt Suzuki behind the plate for Washington in the 2020 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In Gomes' 97 games with the Nationals in 2019, he hit .223 with 12 home runs and 36 runs scored. He assisted Washington in its late-season push for the playoffs, clinching the National League wild-card spot and eventually defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series for the franchise's first-ever championship.

While the 32-year-old Gomes' new deal is the Nationals' first significant move since winning the World Series, the team still has plenty more to do this offseason. Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman lead a group of players from the 2019 squad that hit free agency, and the Nationals are expected to try and bring some of them back.