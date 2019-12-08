Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole is reportedly starting to receive record-setting offers as MLB's Winter Meetings await on Monday.

The New York Yankees have a seven-year, $245 million offer on the table for Cole, according to NY Times's Bob Klapisch. The $35 million average annual value would be a record, surpassing Zack Greinke's $34.4 AAV.

The reported offer sets the bar for other reported teams with interest in Cole, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels. The offer may challenge other teams to include more years on a deal, per Klapisch.

Here are the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Rangers are looking to sign third baseman Anthony Rendon, and there is a growing feeling that they're in a strong position to land the former Nationals star. The team met with Rendon earlier this week, but serious negotiations with agent Scott Boras have not yet begun. “Third base is still a spot we are looking at,” GM Jon Daniels said. “Both free agent and trade remain options. There are in-house candidates as well, but ideally, it’s something we are going to address externally. It’s an area we are looking to upgrade, I’m not going to handicap it at this point.” (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)

• The Mets are talking with former Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, hoping that a switch from the AL to the NL might help the veteran pitcher improve from a mediocre 2019 season. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Athletics are looking to bolster their bullpen and have shown interest in veteran reliever Sergio Romo. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Outfielder Kevin Pillar has generated some early interest from around the league as eight teams have checked in on the former Giant and Blue Jay. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)