MLB Rumors: Gerrit Cole Expected to Receive at Least $300 Million
The Winter Meetings are underway, and the Nationals wasted no time on Monday signing starter Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year deal. With Strasburg off the market, all eyes are on top free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole.
Strasburg's deal is reportedly worth $245 million, giving him the highest average annual value for a pitcher in MLB history. Because of that, Cole could get an even bigger contract. Will it happen during the Winter Meetings?
Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- The chances of third baseman Anthony Rendon returning to the Nationals "seem slim." He rejected the club's reported seven-year, $210-215 million offer because he doesn't "embrace deferrals." (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- Gerrit Cole is expected to receive a deal worth more than $300 million. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- Yankees general manager Brian Cashman planned to submit a formal bid on Cole on Monday. The Angels and Dodgers are also interested in the free agent. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)
- The Twins are pursuing three starters–Madison Bumgarner, Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-jin Ryu. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Nationals have inquired about a possible trade for Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in the event they fail to re-sign Rendon. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)
- The Indians prefer not to trade shortstop Francisco Lindor now but would rather wait a year to deal him. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Yankees are actively shopping J.A. Happ as a way to potentially fit Cole into their payroll–especially for luxury-tax purposes. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)