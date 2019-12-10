The Winter Meetings are underway, and the Nationals wasted no time on Monday signing starter Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year deal. With Strasburg off the market, all eyes are on top free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Strasburg's deal is reportedly worth $245 million, giving him the highest average annual value for a pitcher in MLB history. Because of that, Cole could get an even bigger contract. Will it happen during the Winter Meetings?

Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball: