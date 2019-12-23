MLB Rumors: Francisco Cervelli Agrees to One-Year, $2 Million Deal With Marlins
The Hot Stove was burning up over the weekend when pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-Jin Ryu signed mega deals.
On Saturday, Keuchel reportedly agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox, which includes a vesting fourth year that could make it a four-year, $74 million deal. The Blue Jays won the Hyun-Jin Ryu sweepstakes by signing the free-agent pitcher to a reported four-year, $80 million deal on Sunday. Ryu is coming off an All-Star 2019 campaign with the Dodgers, during which he posted a league-best 2.32 ERA and 1.007 WHIP.
With Keuchel and Ryu off the market, players like Josh Donaldson, Nick Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna are some of the top names remaining in free agency. Who will be next to sign a deal?
Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- Free-agent catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Marlins. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- Second baseman Cesar Hernandez and the Indians have agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)
- The Yankees remain interested in closer Josh Hader and could offer a trade package which includes third baseman Miguel Andujar. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The White Sox are "having conversations" with free agent Edwin Encarnacion. Chicago started discussions at the Winter Meetings, and Encarnacion continues to draw interest. (Bruce Levine, 670 The Score)