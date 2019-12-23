Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Hot Stove was burning up over the weekend when pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-Jin Ryu signed mega deals.

On Saturday, Keuchel reportedly agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox, which includes a vesting fourth year that could make it a four-year, $74 million deal. The Blue Jays won the Hyun-Jin Ryu sweepstakes by signing the free-agent pitcher to a reported four-year, $80 million deal on Sunday. Ryu is coming off an All-Star 2019 campaign with the Dodgers, during which he posted a league-best 2.32 ERA and 1.007 WHIP.

With Keuchel and Ryu off the market, players like Josh Donaldson, Nick Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna are some of the top names remaining in free agency. Who will be next to sign a deal?

Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball: