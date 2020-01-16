Jose Altuve Denies Wearing Electronic Device Under Jersey

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve issued an unqualified denial in response to speculation on social media that he used a wearable electronic aid under his jersey to steal signs.

Scott Boras, the agent for Altuve, told SI, “Jose Altuve called me and said he wants it known that he has never, ever worn an electronic device in a major league game—ever. He never received any form—of a trigger or any information—via an electronic product that was on his body or in his uniform. He has never worn any electronic device. Ever.”

Altuve responded to social media speculation that he did not want his jersey ripped off after hitting a walkoff home run in the 2019 ALCS against Aroldis Chapman because he was wearing an electronic device on his chest that received signals about the pitch about to be thrown. In a postgame interview after that home run, Altuve said he did want to be shirtless in deference to his modesty and his wife’s preferences.

“I told him, ‘They are defaming you as a player and your MVP season,’” Boras said. "You need to respond.’ He already stated publicly his reasons for keeping his shirt on and those are his reasons.”

SI asked commissioner Rob Manfred last week about suggestions the Astros used buzzer-equipped bandages to transmit signs. He said MLB looked into such theories in the Houston investigation and "we found no Band-aid buzzer issues. There's a lot of paranoia out there."