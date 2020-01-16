Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are reportedly "moving quickly" to replace manager AJ Hinch after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired on Monday for their involvement in the team's cheating scandal in 2017.

According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, the Astros have some early targets in their managerial search. Among those names are bench coach Joe Espada, former Giants and Padres manager Bruce Bochy, former Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals manager Dusty Baker and former Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

Team owner Jim Crane is reportedly also considering Pirates special assistant Jeff Banister, Cubs third-base coach Will Venable and Dodgers special assistant Raúl Ibañez, according to KRIV-TV in Houston.

With pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training next month, the Astros are reportedly aiming to fill both the manager and general manager roles by early February. The managerial role is expected to be filled first, according to McTaggart.

Crane said in his press conference that he is running baseball operations until a new general manager is hired, and he reportedly met with the Astros' coaching staff Monday after Hinch and Luhnow were dismissed.

