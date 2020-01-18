Astros third baseman Alex Bregman publicly commented on MLB's recent sign stealing report and the firings that ensued for the first time on Saturday at Astros FanFest.

"The commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report, and the Astros did what they did, meaning they made their decision on what they're going to do. I have no other thoughts on it," he said.

The Astors 3B recited the above answer, or similar versions of it, multiple times throughout his brief exchange with reporters.

He was adamant that Astros players did not wear wear buzzers or other wearable devices, despite wide-spread speculation on social media. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve also denied wearing a buzzer earlier this week, with his agent Scott Boras telling Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci that, "Jose Altuve called me and said he wants it known that he has never, ever worn an electronic device in a major league game—ever. He never received any form—of a trigger or any information—via an electronic product that was on his body or in his uniform. He has never worn any electronic device. Ever.”

Bregman added that this year's team, despite not currently having a manager, is looking forward to moving on.

"This is a team game, we're going down to spring training as a team, getting ready to play the 2020 season, and we're looking forward to it," he said. "The 2020 year our actions will speak louder than our words."

It had been a historic week for the sport, capped off on Friday, by U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush (D—Ill.) calling for a congressional hearing related to league's sign stealing scandal. On Thursday, the Mets parted ways with new Carlos Beltrán, who became the third manager this week to be fired in the wake of MLB releasing its report on the Astros.

Astros manager AJ Hinch was suspended and subsequently fired on Monday. Alex Cora "mutually agreed" to part ways with the Red Sox on Tuesday following his participation in the Astros' scheme as their bench coach. Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow was also suspended by MLB and fired.

The Astros were also fined $5 million, which is the highest allowable fine under the Major League Constitution, and will also be forced to forfeit its first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB draft.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recently told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci that new protocols will "absolutely" be in place by Opening Day to curb the misuse of technology around baseball.