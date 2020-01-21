Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter headlines the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, falling just one vote shy of becoming the second player ever to be voted in unanimously.

Jeter is joined by former Expos and Rockies outfielder Larry Walker to round out the two-person class.

The Yankees' long-time captain was a 14-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner. He led New York to five World Series titles, seven AL pennants and 16 postseason appearances. And it wasn't until his 14th season, at the age of 34, that Jeter played in a game in which his team had been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. He fell just short of being voted in unanimously, which last year happened for the first team when Mariano Rivera received 100% of the votes.

Larry Walker made the Hall of Fame in his 10th and final year on the ballot. He played 17 seasons in MLB as part of the Expos, Rockies and Cardinals. Walker won the 1997 NL MVP, hitting .366 with NL-leading totals in home runs (49), totals bases (409), on-base percentage (.452) and slugging percentage (.720). He won seven Gold Glove awards and three Silver Slugger awards, in addition to his five All-Star Game appearances.

This is the first year with a two-person class since Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.