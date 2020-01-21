Long-time Yankees captain Derek Jeter fell one vote short of being unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter received a vote on 396 of the 397 submitted ballots. He would have joined former teammate Mariano Rivera as the only players ever to receive 100% of the votes. Jeter headlines the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class which also includes former Expos and Rockies outfielder Larry Walker.

Jeter spent his entire 20-year major league career with the Yankees, who drafted him in 1992. He was named the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year after his first full season in New York and went on to lead the Yankees to five World Series titles, seven AL pennants and 16 postseason appearances. The 14-time All-Star also won five Gold Gloves and finished second all-time in games played at shortstop.

Jeter retired in 2014 with 3,465 career hits, which ranks sixth-best in MLB history. Since 2017, he has served as the CEO of the Marlins after owner Jeffrey Loria agreed to sell the team to Jeter and a group of investors.

His election to the Baseball Hall of Fame brings a fitting end to his storybook career.