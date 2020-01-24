With the Astros, Mets and Red Sox looking for new managers, the rumor mill continues to heat up.

The Astros reportedly have a long list of potential candidates, and former Tigers and Angels skipper Brad Ausmus is in Houston to interview for the job, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. Ausmus played for the Astros for 10 seasons as a catcher during his 18-year major league career.

Other early targets linked to the Astros' job include former managers Bruce Bochy, Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter, as well as bench coach Joe Espada.

Espada interviewed for the vacant position last week and told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that he is prepared to lead the team on the field and be an "ambassador for the organization in our community."

"I know this particular group of players well. I understand what motivates them. They know my background with analytics and they know I also possess the intangibles necessary to lead," he said.

McTaggart previously reported that the Astros were aiming to fill both the manager and general manager roles by early February. The managerial job is expected to be filled first with spring training quickly approaching.

Check out more news and rumors around baseball:

Free-agent outfielder Steven Souza Jr. is close to reaching a deal with the Cubs. Souza missed all of last season after injuring his left knee when he slipped on home plate during a spring training game. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

Trade talks over Pirates outfielder Starling Marte are intensifying with the Padres and Mets. Pittsburgh is interested in Mets shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, although the Diamondbacks and Rangers are also potentially engaging in Marte discussions. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)